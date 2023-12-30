Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA) Projected To Shrink By -91.15% Or More

In last trading session, Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.88 trading at -$0.28 or -1.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.59B. That closing price of VRNA’s stock is at a discount of -33.0% from its 52-week high price of $26.44 and is indicating a premium of 40.49% from its 52-week low price of $11.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 489.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.39%, in the last five days VRNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $19.88 price level, adding 6.8% to its value on the day. Verona Pharma Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -23.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.44% in past 5-day. Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA) showed a performance of 51.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.28 million shares which calculate 18.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $38.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -91.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -55.94% for stock’s current value.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Verona Pharma Plc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 41.35% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -56.20% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.51% during past 5 years.

VRNA Dividends

Verona Pharma Plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 03 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.25% institutions for Verona Pharma Plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at VRNA for having 6.96 million shares of worth $138.32 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 13.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 6.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $125.6 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.46 million shares of worth $28.96 million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.16 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $23.06 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.