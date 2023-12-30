Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.30?

In last trading session, Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.30 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.09B. That closing price of TUYA’s stock is at a discount of -35.65% from its 52-week high price of $3.12 and is indicating a premium of 46.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 287.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

In the last five days TUYA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $2.30 price level, adding 0.43% to its value on the day. Tuya Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 20.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.65% in past 5-day. Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA) showed a performance of 12.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.57 million shares which calculate 3.61 days to cover the short interests.

Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tuya Inc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 121.43% while that of industry is 20.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.99 million for the same.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 111.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.30%.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.