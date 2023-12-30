Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ:THRD) 65.82% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ:THRD) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.97 trading at -$0.46 or -4.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $435.84M. That closing price of THRD’s stock is at a discount of -5.74% from its 52-week high price of $11.60 and is indicating a premium of 65.82% from its 52-week low price of $3.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 158.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Third Harmonic Bio Inc (THRD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.31 in the current quarter.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ:THRD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.02%, in the last five days THRD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $10.97 price level, adding 5.43% to its value on the day. Third Harmonic Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of 155.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.75% in past 5-day. Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ:THRD) showed a performance of 34.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.91 million shares which calculate 4.16 days to cover the short interests.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc (THRD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Third Harmonic Bio Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 128.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.44% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.90% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter.

THRD Dividends

Third Harmonic Bio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ:THRD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.49% institutions for Third Harmonic Bio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at THRD for having 10.91 million shares of worth $52.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 27.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 5.78 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.8 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.52 million shares of worth $2.48 million or 1.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.39 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.38 million in the company or a holder of 0.97% of company’s stock.