Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Has Recovered 143.44% To Date, But An Additional 5.01% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.79 trading at $0.59 or 8.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $202.62M. That closing price of SYRS’s stock is at a premium of 5.01% from its 52-week high price of $7.40 and is indicating a premium of 73.17% from its 52-week low price of $2.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 213.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.14 in the current quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.19%, in the last five days SYRS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $7.79 price level, adding 3.23% to its value on the day. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 116.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.78% in past 5-day. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) showed a performance of 183.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.5 million shares which calculate 1.33 days to cover the short interests.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 147.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 48.34% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -570.60% in the current quarter and calculating -11.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -22.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $754k and $2.95 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 165.30% while estimating it to be -60.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.82% during past 5 years.

SYRS Dividends

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 29 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.