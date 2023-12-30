Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) Is Currently -1615.38% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at -$0.03 or -7.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.88M. That closing price of STBX’s stock is at a discount of -1615.38% from its 52-week high price of $4.46 and is indicating a premium of 61.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 934.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.66%, in the last five days STBX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/22/23 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 24.59% to its value on the day. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -90.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.24% in past 5-day. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) showed a performance of 5.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34980.0 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

STBX Dividends

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.45% institutions for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at STBX for having 0.23 million shares of worth $61115.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Xtx Topco Ltd, which was holding about 34872.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9206.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Amplify International Online Retail ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 34077.0 shares of worth $8996.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17672.0 shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4665.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.