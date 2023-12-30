SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS) Up Almost 18.56% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.60 trading at -$1.27 or -21.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.38B. That closing price of SOS’s stock is at a discount of -106.52% from its 52-week high price of $9.50 and is indicating a premium of 43.48% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 154.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SOS Limited ADR (SOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -21.64%, in the last five days SOS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $4.60 price level, adding 33.14% to its value on the day. SOS Limited ADR’s shares saw a change of 68.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.54% in past 5-day. SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS) showed a performance of 18.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.55 million shares which calculate 2.58 days to cover the short interests.

SOS Limited ADR (SOS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -19.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.03 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2019. Company posted $34.91 million and $7.63 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -62.70% while estimating it to be 200.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.69% during past 5 years.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.31% institutions for SOS Limited ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF is the top institutional holder at SOS for having 57156.0 shares of worth $0.25 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.