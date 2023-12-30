Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) Has Risen By 82.28 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.76 trading at $0.08 or 10.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.86M. That closing price of SNGX’s stock is at a discount of -965.79% from its 52-week high price of $8.10 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Soligenix Inc (SNGX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.73%, in the last five days SNGX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $0.76 price level, adding 6.17% to its value on the day. Soligenix Inc’s shares saw a change of -88.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.54% in past 5-day. Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) showed a performance of 82.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39690.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Soligenix Inc (SNGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Soligenix Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 82.95% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.90% in the current quarter and calculating 44.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $200k for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.69% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.74% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.00%.

SNGX Dividends

Soligenix Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.71% institutions for Soligenix Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNGX for having 0.74 million shares of worth $0.56 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 7.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 50196.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38008.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 41604.0 shares of worth $31502.0 or 0.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26765.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $20266.0 in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.