Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) 24.8% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.91 trading at -$0.38 or -4.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $681.88M. That closing price of SNPO’s stock is at a discount of -38.95% from its 52-week high price of $12.38 and is indicating a premium of 24.8% from its 52-week low price of $6.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 51980.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 46.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Snap One Holdings Corp (SNPO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.71. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.09%, in the last five days SNPO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the stock touched $8.91 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. Snap One Holdings Corp’s shares saw a change of 20.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.51% in past 5-day. Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) showed a performance of 21.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.39 million shares which calculate 7.16 days to cover the short interests.

Snap One Holdings Corp (SNPO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Snap One Holdings Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -32.86% while that of industry is -4.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -23.10% in the current quarter and calculating 75.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $267.98 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $259.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $268.24 million and $234.09 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.10% while estimating it to be 10.80% for the next quarter.

SNPO Dividends

Snap One Holdings Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 12 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.97% institutions for Snap One Holdings Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SNPO for having 55.42 million shares of worth $493.83 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 72.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fpr Partners Llc, which was holding about 7.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $67.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.53 million shares of worth $4.73 million or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.7 million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.