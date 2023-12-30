Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Dropped -6.08% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.39 trading at -$0.06 or -4.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.61M. That closing price of SEEL’s stock is at a discount of -3482.73% from its 52-week high price of $49.80 and is indicating a premium of 25.18% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 586.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.7 in the current quarter.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.14%, in the last five days SEEL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 15.76% to its value on the day. Seelos Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -93.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.08% in past 5-day. Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) showed a performance of 11.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.86 million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 47.10% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $300k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.03% during past 5 years.

SEEL Dividends

Seelos Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.60% institutions for Seelos Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SEEL for having 0.39 million shares of worth $0.55 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Gendell, Jeffrey L., which was holding about 0.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.31 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $0.16 million or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 54473.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $75717.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.