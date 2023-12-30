Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $17.38?

In last trading session, Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.38 trading at -$0.4 or -2.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.79B. That closing price of SVV’s stock is at a discount of -54.66% from its 52-week high price of $26.88 and is indicating a premium of 41.54% from its 52-week low price of $10.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 813.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Savers Value Village Inc (SVV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.11. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.16 in the current quarter.

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.25%, in the last five days SVV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $17.38 price level, adding 3.18% to its value on the day. Savers Value Village Inc’s shares saw a change of -24.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.83% in past 5-day. Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV) showed a performance of 21.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.01 million shares which calculate 10.18 days to cover the short interests.

Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $378.29 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $365.83 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

SVV Dividends

Savers Value Village Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.55% institutions for Savers Value Village Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Ares Management LLC is the top institutional holder at SVV for having 134.66 million shares of worth $2.34 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 83.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund, which was holding about 5.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $86.9 million.

On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.45 million shares of worth $25.15 million or 0.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $23.06 million in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.