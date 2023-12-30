Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) Up 12.38% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.0857?

In last trading session, Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.78 trading at $0.03 or 4.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.68M. That closing price of RWLK’s stock is at a discount of -14.1% from its 52-week high price of $0.89 and is indicating a premium of 28.21% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 191.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rewalk Robotics Ltd (RWLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.35%, in the last five days RWLK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $0.78 price level, subtracting -0.3% to its value on the day. Rewalk Robotics Ltd’s shares saw a change of 2.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.38% in past 5-day. Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) showed a performance of 10.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.81 million shares which calculate 3.35 days to cover the short interests.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rewalk Robotics Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 29.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -22.58% while that of industry is 10.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -11.10% in the current quarter and calculating -28.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 157.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.23 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $2.18 million and $1.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 231.80% while estimating it to be 517.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 59.96% during past 5 years.

RWLK Dividends

Rewalk Robotics Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.72% institutions for Rewalk Robotics Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc is the top institutional holder at RWLK for having 1.91 million shares of worth $1.48 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 3.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.2 million.