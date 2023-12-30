Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) Share Price Recovers 37.09% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.51 trading at -$0.02 or -1.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $332.11M. That closing price of NUVB’s stock is at a discount of -68.87% from its 52-week high price of $2.55 and is indicating a premium of 37.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.31%, in the last five days NUVB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $1.51 price level, adding 3.21% to its value on the day. Nuvation Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.72% in past 5-day. Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) showed a performance of 14.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.2 million shares which calculate 2.02 days to cover the short interests.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nuvation Bio Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.83% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

NUVB Dividends

Nuvation Bio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 13 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.04% institutions for Nuvation Bio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at NUVB for having 32.68 million shares of worth $49.35 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 14.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC, which was holding about 19.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.01 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.3 million shares of worth $12.54 million or 3.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.62 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.48 million in the company or a holder of 2.57% of company’s stock.