Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) Is Down -19.08% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.15 trading at $0.0 or -0.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.32M. That closing price of BURU’s stock is at a discount of -9233.33% from its 52-week high price of $14.00 and is indicating a premium of 13.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 931.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.47%, in the last five days BURU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $0.15 price level, adding 28.57% to its value on the day. Nuburu Inc’s shares saw a change of -98.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.07% in past 5-day. Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) showed a performance of -19.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 69920.0 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 19 and February 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.01% institutions for Nuburu Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. is the top institutional holder at BURU for having 0.15 million shares of worth $22604.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20075.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $20075.0 or 0.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 39277.0 shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5879.0 in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.