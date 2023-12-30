NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) Is Currently -65.94% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.29 trading at -$0.08 or -3.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.67M. That closing price of NXTP’s stock is at a discount of -65.94% from its 52-week high price of $3.80 and is indicating a premium of 89.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NextPlay Technologies Inc (NXTP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.38%, in the last five days NXTP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/22/23 when the stock touched $2.29 price level, adding 39.74% to its value on the day. NextPlay Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 0.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 153.04% in past 5-day. NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) showed a performance of 397.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.94 million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NXTP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -49.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.17 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.82% during past 5 years.

NXTP Dividends

NextPlay Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 16 and January 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.47% institutions for NextPlay Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at NXTP for having 95953.0 shares of worth $0.22 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 1.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, which was holding about 72787.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.17 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 28329.0 shares of worth $64873.0 or 0.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28208.0 shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $64596.0 in the company or a holder of 0.47% of company’s stock.