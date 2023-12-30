Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:MHUA) Shares Plunged -35.09% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:MHUA) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.48 trading at -$0.31 or -17.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.43M. That closing price of MHUA’s stock is at a discount of -2973.65% from its 52-week high price of $45.49 and is indicating a premium of 1.35% from its 52-week low price of $1.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 240.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:MHUA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.32%, in the last five days MHUA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $1.48 price level, adding 47.33% to its value on the day. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd’s shares saw a change of -82.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -35.09% in past 5-day. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:MHUA) showed a performance of -16.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5990.0 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

MHUA Dividends

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:MHUA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 66.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.23% institutions for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at MHUA for having 35598.0 shares of worth $52685.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 16753.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24794.0.