Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ:LKCO) Stock Dropped -89.14% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ:LKCO) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.49 trading at -$0.05 or -7.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.10M. That closing price of LKCO’s stock is at a discount of -1459.18% from its 52-week high price of $7.64 and is indicating a premium of 2.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 83.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Luokung Technology Corp (LKCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.79%, in the last five days LKCO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $0.49 price level, adding 14.04% to its value on the day. Luokung Technology Corp’s shares saw a change of -89.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.24% in past 5-day. Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ:LKCO) showed a performance of -21.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 2.27 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.39% during past 5 years.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.55% institutions for Luokung Technology Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Sicart Associates LLC is the top institutional holder at LKCO for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.19 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.