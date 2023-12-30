LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -1061.41%.

In last trading session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.84 trading at -$0.01 or -0.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $255.32M. That closing price of LX’s stock is at a discount of -109.78% from its 52-week high price of $3.86 and is indicating a premium of 11.96% from its 52-week low price of $1.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 482.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $United States Steel Corporation in the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.54%, in the last five days LX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $1.84 price level, adding 4.66% to its value on the day. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -3.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.15% in past 5-day. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) showed a performance of 2.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.76 million shares which calculate 1.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.37. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1061.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -722.28% for stock’s current value.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 57.28% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 234.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.36%.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 11 and March 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.53% institutions for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at LX for having 12.29 million shares of worth $28.14 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 4.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.59 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.66 million shares of worth $4.99 million or 1.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.57 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.71 million in the company or a holder of 1.28% of company’s stock.