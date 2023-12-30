LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Boosted 42.15% So Far In 2023, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.32 trading at -$0.93 or -2.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $394.16M. That closing price of TREE’s stock is at a discount of -57.72% from its 52-week high price of $47.82 and is indicating a premium of 66.62% from its 52-week low price of $10.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 305.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LendingTree Inc. (TREE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.96%, in the last five days TREE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the stock touched $30.32 price level, adding 5.19% to its value on the day. LendingTree Inc.’s shares saw a change of 42.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.79% in past 5-day. LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) showed a performance of 72.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.78 million shares which calculate 2.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.22 to the stock, which implies a fall of -42.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 17.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 50.53% for stock’s current value.

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LendingTree Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 37.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 99.07% while that of industry is 7.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -86.80% in the current quarter and calculating 48.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -31.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $135.53 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $164.52 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $202.1 million and $200.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -32.90% while estimating it to be -17.90% for the next quarter.

TREE Dividends

LendingTree Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.62% institutions for LendingTree Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TREE for having 1.52 million shares of worth $33.69 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.53 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.32 million shares of worth $7.11 million or 2.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.88 million in the company or a holder of 1.99% of company’s stock.