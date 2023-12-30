Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX:TOON) Drops -2.11 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX:TOON) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.39 trading at -$0.03 or -2.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $48.96M. That closing price of TOON’s stock is at a discount of -439.57% from its 52-week high price of $7.50 and is indicating a premium of 33.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 198.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kartoon Studios Inc (TOON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX:TOON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.11%, in the last five days TOON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 5.44% to its value on the day. Kartoon Studios Inc’s shares saw a change of -70.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.80% in past 5-day. Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX:TOON) showed a performance of -13.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.81 million shares which calculate 11.19 days to cover the short interests.

Kartoon Studios Inc (TOON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kartoon Studios Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.79% while that of industry is -29.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $25.2 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.03% during past 5 years.

TOON Dividends

Kartoon Studios Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.