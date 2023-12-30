Is Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expensive At $0.25? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.25 trading at $0.01 or 4.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.54M. That closing price of CAMP’s stock is at a discount of -2044.0% from its 52-week high price of $5.36 and is indicating a premium of 36.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 539.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.58%, in the last five days CAMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $0.25 price level, adding 3.1% to its value on the day. Calamp Corp.’s shares saw a change of -94.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.94% in past 5-day. Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) showed a performance of -25.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.36 million shares which calculate 1.29 days to cover the short interests.

Calamp Corp. (CAMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Calamp Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -76.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -137.50% while that of industry is -4.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $56.2 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $59.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2024.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 137.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.

CAMP Dividends

Calamp Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 26 and January 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.65% institutions for Calamp Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management, Llc is the top institutional holder at CAMP for having 3.42 million shares of worth $3.63 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, which was holding about 2.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.81 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.22 million shares of worth $1.3 million or 3.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.55 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.52 million in the company or a holder of 1.46% of company’s stock.