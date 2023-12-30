Is Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM), -18.4% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.24 trading at -$0.26 or -1.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $899.26M. That closing price of AMAM’s stock is at a discount of -18.4% from its 52-week high price of $16.86 and is indicating a premium of 91.01% from its 52-week low price of $1.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.39 in the current quarter.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.79%, in the last five days AMAM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $14.24 price level, adding 4.88% to its value on the day. Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of 527.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.79% in past 5-day. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) showed a performance of 21.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.01 million shares which calculate 4.63 days to cover the short interests.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -272.41% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -80.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $410k for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $310k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -375.86% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.70%.

AMAM Dividends

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 117.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.28% institutions for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Darwin Global Management, Ltd. is the top institutional holder at AMAM for having 16.69 million shares of worth $237.65 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 26.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, which was holding about 9.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $141.31 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.03 million shares of worth $14.63 million or 1.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.35 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.05 million in the company or a holder of 0.56% of company’s stock.