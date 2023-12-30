Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) -0.20% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.56 trading at $0.13 or 5.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.63M. That closing price of LUNR’s stock is at a discount of -5212.5% from its 52-week high price of $136.00 and is indicating a premium of 12.89% from its 52-week low price of $2.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 409.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.33 in the current quarter.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.14%, in the last five days LUNR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/22/23 when the stock touched $2.56 price level, adding 4.12% to its value on the day. Intuitive Machines Inc’s shares saw a change of -74.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.20% in past 5-day. Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) showed a performance of -11.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.61 million shares which calculate 1.7 days to cover the short interests.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -571.40% in the current quarter and calculating 57.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -19.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.8 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $45.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $37.99 million and $18.24 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -50.50% while estimating it to be 148.70% for the next quarter.

LUNR Dividends

Intuitive Machines Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.25% institutions for Intuitive Machines Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. CPMG INC is the top institutional holder at LUNR for having 1.24 million shares of worth $10.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Quarry LP, which was holding about 0.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.54 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.19 million shares of worth $1.57 million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 56398.0 shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.48 million in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.