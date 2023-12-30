Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Is 8.82% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at -$0.01 or -2.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.93M. That closing price of IVP’s stock is at a discount of -1105.88% from its 52-week high price of $4.10 and is indicating a premium of 8.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 165.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.87%, in the last five days IVP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/22/23 when the stock touched $0.34 price level, adding 29.08% to its value on the day. Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc.’s shares saw a change of -88.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.99% in past 5-day. Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) showed a performance of -28.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36370.0 shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

IVP Dividends

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.02% institutions for Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. is the top institutional holder at IVP for having 0.15 million shares of worth $50633.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 2.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 0.15 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49985.0.