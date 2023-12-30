How To Know If Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) Is Expensive At $0.88.

In last trading session, Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.88 trading at $0.07 or 7.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.26M. That closing price of RCAT’s stock is at a discount of -75.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.54 and is indicating a premium of 40.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 294.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.98%, in the last five days RCAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $0.88 price level, adding 4.35% to its value on the day. Red Cat Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.26% in past 5-day. Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) showed a performance of 1.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.88 million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 85.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 78.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.

RCAT Dividends

Red Cat Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 05 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s Major holders