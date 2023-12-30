How To Know If Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MRT) Is Expensive At $0.65.

In last trading session, Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MRT) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.65 trading at $0.03 or 4.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.57M. That closing price of MRT’s stock is at a discount of -2626.15% from its 52-week high price of $17.72 and is indicating a premium of 32.31% from its 52-week low price of $0.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 117.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MRT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.84%, in the last five days MRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $0.65 price level, adding 6.88% to its value on the day. Marti Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -93.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.78% in past 5-day. Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MRT) showed a performance of -1.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.49 million shares which calculate 1.75 days to cover the short interests.

MRT Dividends

Marti Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.55% institutions for Marti Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.