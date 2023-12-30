How To Know If Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL) Is Expensive At $1.35.

In last trading session, Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.35 trading at $0.16 or 13.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.32M. That closing price of LGHL’s stock is at a discount of -3087.41% from its 52-week high price of $43.03 and is indicating a premium of 36.3% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 77780.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 149.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.45%, in the last five days LGHL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $1.35 price level, adding 9.4% to its value on the day. Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -96.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.85% in past 5-day. Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL) showed a performance of 3.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41130.0 shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -75.36% during past 5 years.

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.35% institutions for Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Gsa Capital Partners Llp is the top institutional holder at LGHL for having 20132.0 shares of worth $95526.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, which was holding about 993.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4711.0.