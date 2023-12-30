How To Know If Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) Is Expensive At $27.78.

In last trading session, Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.78 trading at -$0.38 or -1.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.18B. That closing price of KVYO’s stock is at a discount of -42.08% from its 52-week high price of $39.47 and is indicating a premium of 12.35% from its 52-week low price of $24.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 740.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Klaviyo Inc (KVYO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.69. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.35%, in the last five days KVYO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/22/23 when the stock touched $27.78 price level, adding 6.62% to its value on the day. Klaviyo Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.83% in past 5-day. Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) showed a performance of -10.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.64 million shares which calculate 2.23 days to cover the short interests.

Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $196.03 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $199.64 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

KVYO Dividends

Klaviyo Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.91% institutions for Klaviyo Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.