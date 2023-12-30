How To Know If Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) Is Expensive At $3.95.

In last trading session, Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.95 trading at -$0.17 or -4.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.19M. That closing price of GMBL’s stock is at a discount of -240912.66% from its 52-week high price of $9520.00 and is indicating a premium of 17.97% from its 52-week low price of $3.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 504.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.13%, in the last five days GMBL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/22/23 when the stock touched $3.95 price level, adding 58.42% to its value on the day. Esports Entertainment Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -99.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.95% in past 5-day. Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) showed a performance of -55.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38770.0 shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Esports Entertainment Group Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -99.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 80.39% while that of industry is 21.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -46.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $11.17 million and $6.41 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.14% during past 5 years.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 19 and February 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.16% institutions for Esports Entertainment Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at GMBL for having 39611.0 shares of worth $4214.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 21956.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25908.0.