How To Know If Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) Is Expensive At $2.81.

In last trading session, Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.81 trading at $0.21 or 8.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.75M. That closing price of CMND’s stock is at a discount of -5344.84% from its 52-week high price of $153.00 and is indicating a premium of 10.32% from its 52-week low price of $2.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.08%, in the last five days CMND remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/22/23 when the stock touched $2.81 price level, adding 14.85% to its value on the day. Clearmind Medicine Inc’s shares saw a change of -97.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.94% in past 5-day. Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) showed a performance of -30.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41600.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -231.75% during past 5 years.

CMND Dividends

Clearmind Medicine Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.70% institutions for Clearmind Medicine Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at CMND for having 0.12 million shares of worth $58547.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 51523.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24473.0.

On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.12 million shares of worth $19721.0 or 4.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 63564.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10170.0 in the company or a holder of 2.55% of company’s stock.