Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd (NASDAQ:GMM) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -58.11% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd (NASDAQ:GMM) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.58 trading at -$5.56 or -49.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $151.39M. That closing price of GMM’s stock is at a discount of -177.24% from its 52-week high price of $15.47 and is indicating a premium of 18.46% from its 52-week low price of $4.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 306.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd (NASDAQ:GMM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -49.91%, in the last five days GMM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/22/23 when the stock touched $5.58 price level, adding 51.48% to its value on the day. Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd’s shares saw a change of 9.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -50.13% in past 5-day. Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd (NASDAQ:GMM) showed a performance of -58.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46540.0 shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

GMM Dividends

Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd (NASDAQ:GMM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company.