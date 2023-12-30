Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) 34.95% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.41 trading at -$0.47 or -6.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $800.87M. That closing price of EXAI’s stock is at a discount of -79.72% from its 52-week high price of $11.52 and is indicating a premium of 34.95% from its 52-week low price of $4.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 522.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.34 in the current quarter.

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.83%, in the last five days EXAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $6.41 price level, adding 8.43% to its value on the day. Exscientia Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 20.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.39% in past 5-day. Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) showed a performance of 6.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.0 million shares which calculate 5.62 days to cover the short interests.

Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Exscientia Plc ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -24.79% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.30% in the current quarter and calculating 7.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.65 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $7 million and $8.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -71.40% while estimating it to be 54.30% for the next quarter.

EXAI Dividends

Exscientia Plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 18 and March 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.83% institutions for Exscientia Plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Softbank Group Corporation is the top institutional holder at EXAI for having 5.68 million shares of worth $36.42 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 4.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SB Global Advisers Ltd, which was holding about 5.68 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.42 million.

On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.59 million shares of worth $3.81 million or 0.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.99 million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.