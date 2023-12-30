Does TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) Look Expensive At $3.17? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.17 trading at $0.27 or 9.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.16M. That closing price of TCBP’s stock is at a discount of -5963.09% from its 52-week high price of $192.20 and is indicating a premium of 35.96% from its 52-week low price of $2.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 75.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.31%, in the last five days TCBP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $3.17 price level, adding 23.61% to its value on the day. TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -95.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.80% in past 5-day. TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) showed a performance of -58.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42910.0 shares which calculate 0.53 days to cover the short interests.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -84.00% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

TCBP Dividends

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.29% institutions for TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at TCBP for having 29750.0 shares of worth $94307.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 6.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Csenge Advisory Group, which was holding about 2600.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8242.0.