Does SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) Look Expensive At $0.71? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at -$0.17 or -19.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.42M. That closing price of SMX’s stock is at a discount of -58432.39% from its 52-week high price of $415.58 and is indicating a discount of -19.72% from its 52-week low price of $0.85.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -19.31%, in the last five days SMX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/22/23 when the stock touched $0.71 price level, adding 23.66% to its value on the day. SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s shares saw a change of -99.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.37% in past 5-day. SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) showed a performance of -36.60% in past 30-days.

SMX Dividends

SMX (Security Matters) Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.88% institutions for SMX (Security Matters) Plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at SMX for having 12593.0 shares of worth $35240.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 1826.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5109.0.