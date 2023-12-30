Does Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) Look Expensive At $0.68? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at -$0.03 or -4.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.92M. That closing price of KITT’s stock is at a discount of -501.47% from its 52-week high price of $4.09 and is indicating a discount of -2.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 75.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Nauticus Robotics, Inc. in the current quarter.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.54%, in the last five days KITT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the stock touched $0.68 price level, adding 14.87% to its value on the day. Nauticus Robotics Inc’s shares saw a change of -81.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.93% in past 5-day. Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) showed a performance of -54.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 2.9 days to cover the short interests.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nauticus Robotics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -67.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 79.17% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

KITT Dividends

Nauticus Robotics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.09% institutions for Nauticus Robotics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Harvard Management Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at KITT for having 0.5 million shares of worth $1.03 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.34 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 98330.0 shares of worth $0.2 million or 0.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 47153.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $91948.0 in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.