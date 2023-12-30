Does Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) Look Expensive At $1.73? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.73 trading at -$0.02 or -0.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.35M. That closing price of MNTS’s stock is at a discount of -4495.38% from its 52-week high price of $79.50 and is indicating a premium of 40.46% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Momentus Inc (MNTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.21 in the current quarter.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.86%, in the last five days MNTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/22/23 when the stock touched $1.73 price level, adding 13.89% to its value on the day. Momentus Inc’s shares saw a change of -95.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.49% in past 5-day. Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) showed a performance of -33.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 0.42 days to cover the short interests.

Momentus Inc (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 82.30% in the current quarter and calculating 81.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 926.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $950k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $120k and $280k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 733.30% while estimating it to be 239.30% for the next quarter.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 05 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.26% institutions for Momentus Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MNTS for having 48111.0 shares of worth $0.76 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Scoggin Management, LP, which was holding about 20000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.32 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 32963.0 shares of worth $0.52 million or 1.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14182.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.59% of company’s stock.