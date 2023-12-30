Does Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Look Expensive At $0.91? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.91 trading at $0.03 or 3.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $205.69M. That closing price of GOSS’s stock is at a discount of -236.26% from its 52-week high price of $3.06 and is indicating a premium of 50.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.38%, in the last five days GOSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $0.91 price level, adding 2.15% to its value on the day. Gossamer Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of -57.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.05% in past 5-day. Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) showed a performance of 26.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.82 million shares which calculate 7.97 days to cover the short interests.

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gossamer Bio Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.51% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -92.43% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 54.25% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.20%.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 15 and March 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.48% institutions for Gossamer Bio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at GOSS for having 4.97 million shares of worth $5.97 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 4.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.05 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.06 million shares of worth $2.47 million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.50% of company’s stock.