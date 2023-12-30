Does ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) Look Expensive At $1.92? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.92 trading at $0.03 or 1.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $272.81M. That closing price of RERE’s stock is at a discount of -82.81% from its 52-week high price of $3.51 and is indicating a premium of 32.29% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 413.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.59%, in the last five days RERE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $1.92 price level, adding 3.52% to its value on the day. ATRenew Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -33.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.47% in past 5-day. ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) showed a performance of 10.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $476.43 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.47% during past 5 years.

RERE Dividends

ATRenew Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.35% institutions for ATRenew Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RERE for having 11.48 million shares of worth $33.53 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tiger Pacific Capital LP, which was holding about 2.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.04 million.

On the other hand, Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.28 million shares of worth $0.8 million or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.