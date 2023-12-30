Does Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) Look Expensive At $0.89? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.89 trading at $0.02 or 2.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.25M. That closing price of ACHL’s stock is at a discount of -53.93% from its 52-week high price of $1.37 and is indicating a premium of 16.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 107.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (ACHL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.18%, in the last five days ACHL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $0.89 price level. Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -1.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.06% in past 5-day. Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) showed a performance of 4.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30140.0 shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (ACHL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.48% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 77.00% in the current quarter and calculating -27.30% decrease in the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.45% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.20%.

ACHL Dividends

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 05 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.17% institutions for Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Syncona Portfolio Ltd is the top institutional holder at ACHL for having 11.09 million shares of worth $9.86 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 27.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 2.56 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.27 million.