D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) 11.11% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.1800?

In last trading session, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.80 trading at $0.05 or 2.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $514.80M. That closing price of HEPS’s stock is at a discount of -5.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.89 and is indicating a premium of 66.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 496.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.86%, in the last five days HEPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $1.80 price level, adding 1.64% to its value on the day. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR’s shares saw a change of 172.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.11% in past 5-day. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) showed a performance of 36.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 85.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.28 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.45 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $1.66 billion and $2.76 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 97.90% while estimating it to be 97.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -51.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 142.95% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.40%.

HEPS Dividends

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 20 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 76.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.08% institutions for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP is the top institutional holder at HEPS for having 7.35 million shares of worth $12.35 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 3.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.63 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.24 million shares of worth $3.76 million or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.9 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.48 million in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.