CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) Is 9.3% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.29 trading at -$0.07 or -5.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.67M. That closing price of CXAI’s stock is at a discount of -1527.91% from its 52-week high price of $21.00 and is indicating a premium of 9.3% from its 52-week low price of $1.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 381.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CXApp Inc (CXAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.35 in the current quarter.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.15%, in the last five days while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the stock touched $1.29 price level, adding 9.79% to its value on the day. CXApp Inc’s shares saw a change of -87.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) showed a performance of -5.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.09% institutions for CXApp Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CXAI for having 0.27 million shares of worth $0.35 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 1.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 89082.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 50571.0 shares of worth $65236.0 or 0.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31560.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $40712.0 in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.