Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) Has Recovered -45.06 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -154.39% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.28 trading at $0.01 or 0.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $117.92M. That closing price of TCS’s stock is at a discount of -154.39% from its 52-week high price of $5.80 and is indicating a premium of 31.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 282.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Container Store Group Inc (TCS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Barclays PLC in the current quarter.

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.44%, in the last five days TCS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the stock touched $2.28 price level, adding 9.52% to its value on the day. Container Store Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -47.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.80% in past 5-day. Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) showed a performance of 19.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.68 million shares which calculate 2.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -14.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 12.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.28% for stock’s current value.

Container Store Group Inc (TCS) estimates and forecasts

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -128.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.30%.

TCS Dividends

Container Store Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 05 and February 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.48% institutions for Container Store Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at TCS for having 15.51 million shares of worth $48.69 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 30.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Front Street Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 2.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.69 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Clark Fork Trust-Tarkio Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.22 million shares of worth $3.83 million or 2.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.87 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.03 million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.