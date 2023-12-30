Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.18?

In last trading session, Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.18 trading at $0.08 or 7.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $64.98M. That closing price of CNTB’s stock is at a discount of -140.68% from its 52-week high price of $2.84 and is indicating a premium of 55.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 386.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.27%, in the last five days CNTB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $1.18 price level, adding 13.87% to its value on the day. Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 35.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 42.07% in past 5-day. Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) showed a performance of 16.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.4 million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 60.48% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -80.56% during past 5 years.

CNTB Dividends

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.93% institutions for Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at CNTB for having 6.99 million shares of worth $8.25 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 12.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.33 million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.13 million shares of worth $1.33 million or 2.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19032.0 shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $22457.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.