Central Puerto ADR (NYSE:CEPU) Is Up 11.84% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Central Puerto ADR (NYSE:CEPU) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.10 trading at $0.17 or 1.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.38B. That closing price of CEPU’s stock is at a discount of -2.86% from its 52-week high price of $9.36 and is indicating a premium of 53.19% from its 52-week low price of $4.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 384.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Central Puerto ADR (CEPU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Central Puerto ADR (NYSE:CEPU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.90%, in the last five days CEPU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the stock touched $9.10 price level, adding 2.78% to its value on the day. Central Puerto ADR’s shares saw a change of 68.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.53% in past 5-day. Central Puerto ADR (NYSE:CEPU) showed a performance of 11.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.87 million shares which calculate 1.86 days to cover the short interests.

Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Central Puerto ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 44.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -91.83% while that of industry is -5.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -28.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $124.71 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $191.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.22% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.06% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.60%.

CEPU Dividends

Central Puerto ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Central Puerto ADR (NYSE:CEPU)’s Major holders