Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) Shares Plunges -16.11% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.51 trading at $0.1 or 7.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.24M. That closing price of CLDI’s stock is at a discount of -813.25% from its 52-week high price of $13.79 and is indicating a premium of 9.27% from its 52-week low price of $1.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.09%, in the last five days CLDI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/22/23 when the stock touched $1.51 price level, adding 16.57% to its value on the day. Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -85.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.11% in past 5-day. Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) showed a performance of -16.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22840.0 shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.

CLDI Dividends

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.05% institutions for Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Meteora Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CLDI for having 0.43 million shares of worth $0.65 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 1.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Finepoint Capital, LP, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.