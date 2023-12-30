Buy, Sell Or Hold Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) At $3.10?

In last trading session, Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.10 trading at $0.2 or 6.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $137.05M. That closing price of WRAP’s stock is at a discount of -9.68% from its 52-week high price of $3.40 and is indicating a premium of 69.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 277.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.90%, in the last five days WRAP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $3.10 price level, adding 4.02% to its value on the day. Wrap Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 83.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.48% in past 5-day. Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) showed a performance of 16.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.75 million shares which calculate 14.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.50 to the stock, which implies a fall of -24.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 19.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.35% for stock’s current value.

Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $1.6 million and $1.17 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -60.64% during past 5 years.

WRAP Dividends

Wrap Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.71% institutions for Wrap Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at WRAP for having 1.07 million shares of worth $1.56 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is U.S. BancorpDE, which was holding about 0.73 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.07 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.67 million shares of worth $0.98 million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.34 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.49 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.