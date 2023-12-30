Buy, Sell Or Hold Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) At $1.01?

In last trading session, Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.01 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.37M. That closing price of PASG’s stock is at a discount of -90.1% from its 52-week high price of $1.92 and is indicating a premium of 42.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 575.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Passage Bio Inc (PASG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.4 in the current quarter.

Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information

In the last five days PASG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $1.01 price level, adding 5.61% to its value on the day. Passage Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.75% in past 5-day. Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) showed a performance of 53.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.

Passage Bio Inc (PASG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Passage Bio Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.80% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.40% in the current quarter and calculating 36.50% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -73.06% during past 5 years.

PASG Dividends

Passage Bio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 04 and March 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG)’s Major holders