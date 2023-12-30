Buy, Sell Or Hold Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) At $0.28?

In last trading session, Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at -$0.01 or -4.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.65M. That closing price of MGRX’s stock is at a discount of -1460.71% from its 52-week high price of $4.37 and is indicating a premium of 7.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 445.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.48%, in the last five days MGRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the stock touched $0.28 price level, adding 12.5% to its value on the day. Mangoceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -93.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.84% in past 5-day. Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) showed a performance of -64.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.

MGRX Dividends

Mangoceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 57.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.79% institutions for Mangoceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at MGRX for having 47176.0 shares of worth $13063.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors, which was holding about 25000.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6922.0.