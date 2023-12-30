Buy, Sell Or Hold Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) At $3.74?

In last trading session, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.74 trading at -$0.04 or -1.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $899.28M. That closing price of DHC’s stock is at a discount of -5.88% from its 52-week high price of $3.96 and is indicating a premium of 83.16% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.06%, in the last five days DHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $3.74 price level, adding 5.56% to its value on the day. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s shares saw a change of 478.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.06% in past 5-day. Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) showed a performance of 66.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.58 million shares which calculate 4.05 days to cover the short interests.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Diversified Healthcare Trust is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 66.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 256.25% while that of industry is -6.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $359.78 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $359.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $322.92 million and $336.88 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.40% while estimating it to be 6.80% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.43% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.20%.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.39% institutions for Diversified Healthcare Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Flat Footed LLC is the top institutional holder at DHC for having 23.49 million shares of worth $87.84 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 9.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 19.91 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $74.46 million.

On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 13.5 million shares of worth $50.48 million or 5.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.12 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $37.83 million in the company or a holder of 4.21% of company’s stock.