Buy, Sell Or Hold Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) At $3.84?

In last trading session, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.84 trading at $0.01 or 0.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $222.37M. That closing price of ABOS’s stock is at a discount of -194.53% from its 52-week high price of $11.31 and is indicating a premium of 52.86% from its 52-week low price of $1.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 532.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.26%, in the last five days ABOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $3.84 price level, adding 3.03% to its value on the day. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -28.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.52% in past 5-day. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) showed a performance of 70.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.61 million shares which calculate 1.19 days to cover the short interests.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.72% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.50% in the current quarter and calculating 10.70% increase in the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.76% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.70%.

ABOS Dividends

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.38% institutions for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ABOS for having 9.77 million shares of worth $47.0 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, Lp, which was holding about 3.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.84 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.2 million shares of worth $8.88 million or 2.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.36 million in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.