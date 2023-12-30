Analysts Predict Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) To Reach $5.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.24 trading at -$0.36 or -2.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $673.20M. That closing price of PLSE’s stock is at a discount of -11.27% from its 52-week high price of $13.62 and is indicating a premium of 80.72% from its 52-week low price of $2.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 257.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.86%, in the last five days PLSE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/22/23 when the stock touched $12.24 price level, adding 10.13% to its value on the day. Pulse Biosciences Inc’s shares saw a change of 341.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.41% in past 5-day. Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) showed a performance of 32.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.56 million shares which calculate 6.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -144.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 59.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 59.15% for stock’s current value.

Company posted $200k and $9k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.07% during past 5 years.

PLSE Dividends

Pulse Biosciences Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 70.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.06% institutions for Pulse Biosciences Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PLSE for having 0.97 million shares of worth $11.83 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 1.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 0.79 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.69 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.37 million shares of worth $4.57 million or 0.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.53 million in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.